Prosecutors: Falmouth firefighter beat pregnant wife

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old firefighter accused beating his pregnant wife over a span of several years pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of domestic assault in Falmouth District Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Matthew Edwards beat, battered and bruised his wife on several occasions, including this past May, when she was pregnant with their daughter.

Edwards’ wife told authorities that her husband’s steroid use had a dramatic influence on his mood, according to court documents.

“Ms. Edwards would attribute steroid use to his mood swings and violent tendencies and would mention it several times throughout the interview. Ms. Edwards said Matthew actively uses testosterone,” the documents said.

Edwards is also charged with violating a restraining order and possessing steroids.

He and his wife are said to be in the process of getting divorced.

Edwards, who has since posted bail, was fitted with a GPS monitoring device. He was also ordered to stay away from his wife.

He is due back in court in February.

