Prosecutors: Firefighter charged with rape had long-term sexual relationship with teen girl

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleton firefighter who prosecutors say had a long-term sexual relationship with a teenage girl pleaded not guilty to child rape charges Monday.

Andrew LeColst, 39, was arraigned in Salem District Court on charges of assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 and three counts of child rape.

LeColst developed a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl and it continued until she turned 15 in 2005, according to court documents.

Middleton Town Administrator Andrew Sheehan says LeColst was not employed by the department during the time in which the alleged crimes happened.

“At the time that the incident is alleged to have occurred, Mr. LeColst was not a member of the Middleton Fire Department,” he said.

LeColst worked as an assistant hockey coach, a teacher’s assistant and physical education teacher at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford from 2003-05.

LeColst posted $5,000 bail and could be seen leaving the courthouse with his attorney and a woman presumed to be his wife.

Sheehan says LeColst has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of his case.

He was indicted last week by an Essex County grand jury.

