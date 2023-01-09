ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman was arraigned on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail, after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home and purchases he recently made at a Home Depot in Rockland.

Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, appeared in Quincy District Court on Monday after being arrested the day before as police continue to investigate the disappearance of his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Prosecutors say the husband misled police by telling them Ana had left for the airport in an Uber or Lyft on Jan. 1 to fly to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency. However, officials said there was no evidence she left the house and that her phone pinged at her home location on both Jan. 2.

Prosecutors also said Brian claimed the only time he left his home on Jan. 2 was to take his son for a smoothie. However, he was seen on surveillance video around 4 p.m. at a Home Depot in Rockland, where he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, and tarps.

Police later obtained a search warrant and searched the house they were renting, where they found blood in the basement and a knife with blood on it.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)