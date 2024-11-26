DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors in the Karen Read murder case requested access to additional evidence at a hearing Tuesday morning.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan requested phone records from Read’s parents, saying that phone evidence from the night Read’s boyfriend John O’Keefe died could prove that Read knew she did something wrong.

Brennan said he also wants unedited interviews Read has done with the media, claiming that crucial statements were redacted.

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside a Canton home in 2022. Her defense team argues Read is being framed as part of a police coverup.

The first trial over the summer ended with a hung jury.

Both the prosecution and defense are asking for the retrial to be pushed from January to April so they have more time to prepare.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)