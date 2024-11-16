DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors in the Karen Read case are seeking Read’s mother’s cell phone records as evidence.

A motion filed Friday reveals prosecutors are requesting Janet Read’s phone records from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 30, 2022.

The filing claims that on the morning John O’Keefe died, Read made several inconsistent calls to several people — including her parents — about where her boyfriend could be.

Last month, the commonwealth filed for the release of Read’s father’s phone records. That motion to compel claims William Read spoke to his daughter on the phone for nearly four minutes before she went to the hospital that morning.

Investigators have had Karen Read’s phone records since the case first began.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan wrote in the court filing that “Janet Read’s phone records are material and relevant to demonstrate the regularity or irregularity of the defendant’s regular communications with her mother in the late hours.”

Brennan believes the records could dispute what he expects William Read to testify when he takes the stand in his daughter’s retrial.

Prosecutors allege statements made by William Read during a local news interview contradict what Karen Read had previously told investigators.

In that interview, William Read claimed Karen Read told him she remembered backing up and hitting something. The district attorney is seeking any unaired video from that interview.

The 44-year-old from Mansfield is accused of ramming and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend with her car, after a night out drinking. Her defense argues she’s been framed as part of a police coverup.

Her first trial over the summer ended with a hung jury. Read is scheduled to go back on trial in January of next year. However, both the defense and the prosecution are requesting to delay the trial until April.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)