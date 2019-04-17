Prosecutors intend to release video evidence in Robert Kraft solicitation case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — Palm Beach County prosecutors say they intend to release surveillance video of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly paying for sex acts inside a Jupiter day spa, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Prosecutors say they are obligated to release video evidence to the media under Florida law and that the state cannot wait for a judge to rule on Kraft’s legal challenge regarding the release of video evidence.

“The legislative scheme of the Public Records Act does not allow a custodian to delay the production of records to allow the resolution of a constitutional challenge to the release of the documents,” the documents said.

Kraft’s attorneys have argued that the release of the video evidence from inside Orchids of Asia would harm his chance of getting a fair trial.

Attorney Jack Goldberger claims the cameras that officers hid inside the spa violated constitutional privacy protections.

The cameras were installed in January after officers used an undisclosed ruse to gain access to the spa. They then used the cameras to monitor employees and customers over several days.

A number of news outlets, including ABC, CNN, ESPN, and the Associated Press, have requested the videos be publicly released.

Kraft, 77, is accused of paying for sex acts at the spa twice in January. He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

In a recent apology, he said he has “extraordinary respect for women.”

Kraft, who is worth $6 billion, was chauffeured to the spa on the evening of Jan. 19, where officers secretly recorded him engaging in a sex act and then handing over an undetermined amount of cash, according to police.

He allegedly returned 17 hours later and was again videotaped engaging in sex acts before paying with a $100 bill and another bill before taking off to attend the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, where the Patriots knocked off the Chiefs.

Prosecutors have offered to drop the charges if Kraft and the other men enter a diversion program for first-time offenders.

Twenty-four other men were also allegedly caught on video.

