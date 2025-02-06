BOSTON (WHDH) - Prosecutors and Karen Read’s lawyers were back in court on Thursday.

A number of motions were discussed in front of the judge.

Read’s lawyers want to be reimbursed for an expert and plan on filing a motion to dismiss the charges.

The judge gave them until February 21 to file that motion.

Read is accused of intentionally hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe with her car in 2022.

Read says she’s being framed.

The first trial ended in a mistrial.

