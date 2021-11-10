(WHDH) — A man charged in the violent beating death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son also sexually abused the infant with a toothbrush, prosecutors said.

Keishawn Gordon, 24, of Bronx, New York, was arraigned Monday on two counts of second-degree murder, first and second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark.

Between Sept. 8 and 9, Gordon was in a home he shared with his girlfriend and was babysitting her son, Legacy Beauford, when he allegedly squeezed the baby, threw him up in the air, and hit him in the face because the child would not stop crying, an investigation is said to have revealed.

Prosecutors allege that Gordon also sexually abused the child with a toothbrush.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that the child sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the torso, which led to a lacerated liver and internal bleeding.

A gofundme has been set up to help cover Beauford’s funeral costs.

Gordon is being held without bail, jail records indicate.

He is due back in court on Jan. 24.

