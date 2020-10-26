Prosecutors: Man charged in deadly Jamaica Plain shooting has criminal history

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man facing a charge of murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Jamaica Plain last week has a lengthy criminal history, prosecutors said.

Unmari Bufford, 26, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building in connection with death of 45-year-old Augusta Carter on Oct. 21, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

A judge ordered Bufford held without bail for the pendency of the case.

Bufford also had bail revoked in three other pending criminal cases in which he’s facing charges of witness intimidation, firearm offenses, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault and battery, according to prosecutors.

Bufford allegedly shot Carter multiple times in a courtyard in the area of 950 Parker Street. He then stood over the victim’s body and fired twice more before fleeing, Rollins said.

Carter was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“This individual is alleged to have committed an execution in the middle of a neighborhood, near a playground, without regard for the lives of anyone in the area. The residents of our community deserve better, and Mr. Carter’s family and loved ones deserved better,” Rollins said.

Bufford is due back in court on Nov. 24.

An investigation remains ongoing.

