Prosecutors: Man dragged woman into cemetery, sexually assaulted her

(WHDH) — A man who allegedly grabbed a woman from behind and dragged her into a cemetery, where he sexually assaulted her, was arrested Wednesday night, officials said.

Oscar Ramirez, 27, of North Bergen, New Jersey, is facing a slew of charges including kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault while armed with a weapon, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a sexual assault at the Grove Church Cemetery after midnight on Oct. 26 learned Ramirez had grabbed the victim as she walked along 46th Street, the North Bergen Police Department said.

Ramirez, who was reportedly armed with a “sharp object, allegedly grabbed the victim, pulled her into the cemetery, and sexually assaulted her.

He was later arrested and taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

An initial court hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 6.

