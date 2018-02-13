Prosecutors: Man poured gasoline on ex-wife’s home, set it ablaze

BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A man is facing several charges after authorities say he broke into his wife’s Brockton home early Tuesday morning and set it on fire.

Matt Eldredge, 35, was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty in Brockton District Court to arson and attempted murder charges.

Police arrested Eldredge after being called to the Highland Street home around 2:30 a.m for a report of fire.

Prosecutors said Eldredge assaulted his ex-wife, later returned with two gas containers and proceeded to set the house on fire.

“He poured an unknown liquid substance, which they (investigators) presumed to be gasoline on the exterior entrance and the exit doors of the house. Moments later the front of the house was engulfed in flames,” prosecutor Danielle Cruz said.

When officers caught up with Eldredge, police said he smelled of gasoline and that he was carrying a lighter.

The blaze caused $40,000 in damages, state fire officials said. Two people, including Eldredge’s ex-wife, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“I though everybody in the house was in big trouble,” said Warren Duggan, who tried to extinguish the fire.

The fire is under investigation. Eldredge is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

