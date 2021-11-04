BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against a Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and killing a 23-year-old Massachusetts woman who he picked up from outside of a Boston nightclub back in 2019, according to a court filing.

The document submitted by Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell in United States District Court — District of Massachusetts reads, “The United States hereby provides notice that it will not seek the death penalty against Defendant Louis Coleman.”

Coleman kidnapped Jassy Correia in Boston days before she was found dead in the trunk of his car in Delaware on Feb. 28, 2019, prosecutors said.

Coleman is facing a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death.

