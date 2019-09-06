Prosecutors recommend actress Felicity Huffman spend month in jail, pay $20,000 fine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal prosecutors are recommending that actress Felicity Huffman spend a month in jail and pay a $20,000 fine for her role in a massive college admissions scandal.

The paperwork released Friday evening states that in addition to the jail time and the fine, Huffman who pled guilty to a conspiracy charge would also be placed on probation for a year.

Huffman pleaded guilty in federal court to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT.

Her attorneys have officially requested that she not serve prison time and instead be sentenced to a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and the $20,000 fine.

She and more than 30 other parents are facing charges in connection to the scandal.

She is set to be sentenced later in the month.

