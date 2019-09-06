Prosecutors recommend Huffman spend month in jail, pay $20,000 fine for role in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal prosecutors are recommending that actress Felicity Huffman spend a month in jail and pay a $20,000 fine for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The paperwork released Friday evening states that in addition to the jail time and the fine, Huffman who pled guilty to a conspiracy charge would also be placed under a year-long probation.

Huffman pleaded guilty in federal court to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT.

Her attorneys have officially requested that she not serve prison time and instead be sentenced to a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and the $20,000 fine.

She and more than 30 other parents are facing charges in connection to the scandal.

She is set to be sentenced later in the month.