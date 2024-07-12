DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The prosecution in the Karen Read murder case filed new documents Friday, responding to a recent defense motion to dismiss two of three charges against Read.

Read’s defense team filed its motion on Monday, exactly one week after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in Read’s case. In their motion, Read’s attorneys said they heard from jurors who claimed the jury unanimously agreed Read was not guilty on charges of second degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash causing death.

As a result, the defense argued, Cannone should dismiss those charges.

In their response, lawyers for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office argued the defense motion “is premised upon hearsay, conjecture, and legally inappropriate reliance as to the substance of jury deliberations.”

Prosecutors said the defense motion should be denied, allowing Read’s charges to stand.

“The defendant’s unsubstantiated but sensational post-trial claim that the ‘jury reached a unanimous decision to acquit’ lacks any merit or legal foundation,” prosecutors said.

Read faced trial after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside the Canton home of a fellow Boston police officer in January 2022.

Read’s defense team said she was framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the home.

Both sides delivered opening statements in Read’s trial in late April and called more than 70 witnesses before jury deliberations began in late June.

After five days of deliberations, and multiple instructions from Cannone to continue meeting, jurors on July 1 said they remained deadlocked.

Cannone declared a mistrial and scheduled a status hearing to discuss next steps in the case.

Read’s defense team vowed to continue fighting allegations against Read and the Norfolk DA’s Office quickly said it would re-try Read.

With the prospect of a second trial looming, defense attorney Alan Jackson on Wednesday filed an affidavit saying one juror told him they were “uncomfortable” with the way the trial ended.

In their Monday filing, Jackson and fellow attorney David Yannetti said they spoke directly with one juror and indirectly with two others who shared the same story about unanimous agreement on the second degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash charges.

Jackson and Yannetti said jurors reported being split on the remaining charge of manslaughter while driving drunk.

Citing communications with a fourth juror in his new affidavit, Jackson said the jury “believed they were compelled to come to a resolution on all counts before they could or should report verdict on any of the counts.”

When they told the court they were deadlocked, Jackson said, jurors thought they would get “further instruction about the remaining (decided) counts thereafter.”

Jackson said the juror he spoke with said they were “confused and upset that such further instruction never came.”

Prosecutors responded to the defense two days after Jackson’s filings.

In their argument, attorneys for the DA’s office said “the defendant was given a full opportunity to be heard”.

“[T]he jury’s communications to the court explicitly indicated an impasse on all charges and the court carefully considered alternatives before declaring a mistrial,” attorneys said.

Prosecutors said the defense’s claims “have no legal bearing on the mistrial, as the jury did not reach any verdicts, partial or otherwise.”

The prosecution said defense claims that Cannone should have polled the jury about a possible split verdict “holds no merit” and said Cannone in fact “engaged in considerable efforts” during deliberations before declaring a mistrial.

Read is currently due back in court for her status hearing on July 22.

