WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing a woman to death at a library in Winchester Saturday morning was held without bail following his court appearance Monday.

Prosecutors said Deane Kenny Stryker, 22, was in the Winchester Public Library’s reading room when 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao approached her from behind. According to prosecutors, Yao stabbed Stryker as many as 20 times with a 10-inch hunting knife.

Prosecutors said Stryker managed to get up and ran towards the door but Yao followed, attacking her. When 77-year-old Lester Taber intervened to help Stryker, he was also stabbed.

“It’s a tragic situation and I express my condolences to the family of the young girl,” said Taber.

Stryker was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Family members said she was in her first year at medical school.

Yao pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Police said he was on probation after he being arrested last September for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home.

Neighbors described Yao as “a little odd” and said they had reported him to police over the summer, telling officers he was troubled.

Yao’s attorney J.W. Carney said his client has been battling mental illness for years and said the attack was random. Carney said there is no indication Yao knew Stryker.

The Winchester Public Library is set to reopen Tuesday.

