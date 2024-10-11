BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal prosecutors on Thursday said they plan to use DNA evidence in their case against the former Stoughton police officer accused of killing Sandra Birchmore.

Prosecutors acknowledged the existence of DNA evidence in a joint filing with defense attorneys for Matthew Farwell, 38.

The prosecution said it intends to draw on “expert testimony regarding DNA testing in this case.” As such, prosecutors said they provided the results of preliminary testing to Farwell’s defense team on Sept. 25.

Farwell was arrested in August after prosecutors said he strangled Birchmore, 23, and staged her death to look like a suicide.

Authorities said Farwell groomed Birchmore beginning when she was a child and continued to have a sexual relationship with her over many years.

When Birchmore told Farwell she was pregnant with his baby in 2020, the prosecution in court documents said he became violent and threatening.

Acting US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Joshua Levy said Farwell killed Birchmore to silence her.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held without bail.

