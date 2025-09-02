HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate man was arraigned in Hingham District Court Tuesday accused of murdering a man in that town two weeks ago.

Investigators said neighbors at an apartment complex in the town helped 42-year-old Christopher Caron load a heavy blanket into a car that was then left outside South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

According to police, that blanket contained the body of 27-year-old Declan Perry of Maine.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors said Caron texted Perry earlier in August about hanging out and about the sale of cocaine and fentanyl, which Caron warned him would be strong.

The two then met at Caron’s Scituate home on August 22, officials said, and just before midnight on that day Caron searched Google about naloxone, a nasal spray used to reverse overdoses, which a female friend then brought over.

Prosecutors said the female friend said she administered three doses to Perry, but the next morning he was dead. She reportedly told Caron to call 911, which he did not do for fear of being kicked out of the home by his mother and grandmother, in whose basement he lives.

After trying to use a detached door as a stretcher, which proved too heavy, prosecutors said Perry was wrapped in blankets and placed in a storage container and pushed up the basement stairs.

With the body up the stairs, Caron reportedly again went to Google, this time to search how long it takes to urinate or defecate yourself after death.

Prosecutors said then, with the help of neighbors who Caron told the body was a hockey mannequin, the body was further wrapped up in blankets and duct tape and put in the car, with the feet sticking out the window.

One of the neighbors reportedly recognized Perry’s forearm as that of a human, not a mannequin, and took a picture of the car.

Prosecutors said Caron then drove the body to South Shore Hospital where he told workers there that someone was in need of medical attention before departing on foot for a nearby convenience store where he waited for an Uber ride.

Hospital workers found Perry in the backseat of the car, deceased.

Officials said upon searching Caron’s Scituate home they found red stains on a couch, a carpet, and a detached door.

Despite Caron’s account of an overdose, prosecutors said an autopsy performed by the medical examiner showed that Perry had suffered blunt force trauma and strangulation prior to death, none of which could have been self-inflicted.

Caron will next appear in court on September 29 for a bail hearing.

