NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn federal prosecutors are seeking sanctions against defense lawyers for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman based on allegations that unauthorized communication occurred between the Mexican drug lord and his wife.

The request was made early Tuesday in a heavily redacted court filing.

A member of Guzman’s defense team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guzman is being held in high-security confinement that restricts family contact.

