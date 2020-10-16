Prosecutors: Suspect chewed shell casings, swallowed bullet in attempt to hide murder

(WHDH) — One of two men facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting chewed up a pair of spent shell casings and swallowed a live round in an effort to conceal evidence in the alleged killing, according to prosecutors.

Christopher D. Velez, 21, of Glassboro, New Jersey, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of murder, while Victor A. Kaganzev, 20, also of Glassboro, was arraigned on a charge of accomplice to murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old David Cardonick, NJ.com reported.

Prosecutors say the alleged murder was the result of an “internet beef” involving Cardonick’s son.

Kaganzev devised a plan to “secure money” from the victim’s son, while Velez supplied a revolver and told him to shoot anyone who resisted, prosecutors alleged.

The suspects then traveled to Cardonick’s home to confront his son on Sept. 28, knocked on his door, and shot him in the head when he tried to close the door, according to the Clayton Borough Police Department.

Cardonick was taken to an area hospital, where he died days later.

Following the shooting, Velez returned the gun to Kaganzev, who “chewed and swallowed two shell casings and then swallowed one live round,” Gloucester County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Grekstas told the court.

Public defenders representing the suspects argued that the intention of their clients was to “intimidate” and “not kill,” the news outlet reported.

A judge ordered that both men be held behind bars pending trial.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)