(WHDH) — A teenager accused of stabbing his twin sister to death earlier this week claimed he was sleeping during the violent attack, prosecutors said.

Deputies responding to an in-progress call at a home in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday found 17-year-old Benjamin Elliott performing CPR on his twin sister, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, 17-year-old Meghan Elliott, suffered several stab wounds to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benjamin was arrested on a murder charge after investigators learned that he had called 911 and told dispatchers that he had repeatedly stabbed his sister, the sheriff’s office added.

Benjamin, who has since been ordered to undergo treatment at a mental health unit, told investigators that he was either dreaming or sleeping during the attack, KPRC-TV reported.

“The defendant stated after realizing he was not dreaming, he removed the knife and placed it next to the complainant, turned on the light to the bedroom and applied pressure to the wound with a pillow,” a prosecutor said in court on Thursday, according to the news outlet.

Authorities say the siblings’ mother and father were inside the home asleep when the stabbing occurred.

An investigation remains ongoing.

