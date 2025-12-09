STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal prosecutors have ruled to not seek the death penalty against a former Stoughton police officer accused of murdering a pregnant woman.

Matthew Farwell was arrested in August of 2024. He is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore, 23, who was pregnant back in 2021.

Prosecutors allege he strangled Birchmore in her Canton apartment and made it look like suicide. His trial by jury is set to begin in October, 2026.

Prosecutors say a sexual relationship began between Farwell and Birchmore when she was 15.

She was part of the Stoughton police department’s “youth mentor program” where Farwell was an instructor.

Prosecutors say she told him she was pregnant with his child in 2021. She was killed roughly a month later.

A 7NEWS source said DNA testing shows Farwell was not the father.

