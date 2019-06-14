FILE - In this July 12, 2013 file photo, New York Jets tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. talks to reporters after a workout organized by quarterback Mark Sanchez in Mission Viejo, Calif. Winslow has been arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports sheriff's deputies arrested Winslow on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at his home in the San Diego suburb of Encinitas. He was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape and single counts of forcible sodomy, oral copulation and indecent exposure. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — California prosecutors are expected to announce whether they will retry Kellen Winslow Jr. on eight criminal charges left undecided by the jury that convicted the former NFL player of rape.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday morning in San Diego County Superior Court in Vista.

The 35-year-old Winslow was convicted Monday of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman and two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

The jury deadlocked on remaining charges, including two counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl.

The judge declared a mistrial on those counts.

Defense attorneys could seek to have those counts dismissed. They have already indicated they will appeal the rape conviction.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)