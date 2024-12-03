DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The prosecution in the Karen Read murder case is trying to prevent a defense expert from testifying in the upcoming retrial.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to bar Dr. Marie Russell, a retired ER doctor and pathologist, from the upcoming trial after she testified in Read’s first trial, according to court paperwork.

While on the stand for the defense back in June, Russell — who has experience treating patients for animal bites — said that marks found on victim John O’Keefe’s arm were likely from a large dog.

The testimony fortified the defense theory that a dog may have attacked O’Keefe, Read’s boyfriend and Boston police officer, in January 2022.

The commonwealth questions whether Russell is qualified to make that claim. In motions filed Tuesday, prosecutors argue Read’s defense team failed to prove Russell was an expert in canine bites or claw marks.

“Dr. Russell claimed no scientific or technical basis for her opinion and offered little more than anecdotal experience and vague generalizations,” prosecutors said in the court filing.

Prosecutors argue that most of Russell’s experience with dog bites came nearly 30 years ago. They also mention there was no canine DNA on the samples taken from O’Keefe’s arm.

“While Dr. Russell may be able to provide expertise on how on would treat or provide wound care, she lacks sufficient expertise in identifying characteristics of a canine bite,” prosecutors said, in part.

Prosecutors believe O’Keefe’s arm was cut when Read allegedly ran him over with her car in a drunken rage. Read’s defense argues she has been framed to cover up a police conspiracy.

Read is set to go back on trial next year. Her first trial this summer ended with a deadlocked jury.

