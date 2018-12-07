Prosecutors want substantial sentence for Trump former lawyer Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Prosecutors say Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, should serve a substantial prison term with a modest amount of credit for his cooperation.

Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced next Wednesday in New York federal court. He pleaded guilty to federal charges and cooperated in multiple state and federal probes over several months, including having seven meetings with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Cohen’s lawyers, in their own filing last week, said he should be spared any prison time.

Last week, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. In August, he admitted to campaign finance fraud and bank frauds, among other charges.

Read the full document here.

