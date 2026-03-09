ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - In what was expected to be an arraignment at Attleboro District Court Monday, prosecutors instead said they will drop the domestic violence charge against Patriots star defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

After Barmore’s defense attorney discussed the case with the prosecution and had a lengthy sidebar with the judge, it was determined that the charge against Barmore would be dropped. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said the alleged victim has since moved out of state, and was not interested in going forward with the case.

“Case closed in the method that it happened,” Quinn said outside court Monday afternoon. “I think this is the appropriate result. It doesn’t mean Christian Barmore is a great guy for what may or may not have happened. I hope he can move forward with his life.”

Quinn, the prosecution, and Barmore’s defense attorney also confirmed Barmore had been undergoing counseling that he sought out on his own.

“Mr. Barmore continued to engage in some counseling that he on his own, proactively, decided to engage in,” the prosecutor said.

The 26-year-old was charged with one count of assault and battery on a family or household member following an alleged incident on August 8, 2025 in Mansfield, according to court documents.

In those documents, the accuser said Barmore became angry with her over the air conditioning temperature in a bedroom, and the two also allegedly argued over food.

From there, the accuser said Barmore grabbed her phone from her hand while she tried to leave and threw her to the ground. She claimed Barmore grabbed her by the neck of her shirt while he was standing over her.

Barmore signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Patriots in 2024. The Patriots told 7NEWS they would not be issuing a statement at this time.

Barmore had no comment outside of court.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)