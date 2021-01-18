‘Protect our neighbors’: Police hope things stay calm as enhanced security measures take hold in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - For now, all is quiet in Boston but Massachusetts State Police and the National Guard are putting preparations in place ahead of what may be a volatile inauguration day.

Metal barriers have been placed in front of Beacon Hill and humvees could be seen rolling down the road as a large group of officers met to gear up for any potential problems that may arise on Wednesday.

“All the military vehicles are ours,” Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Pillai of the Mass. National Guard said.

Pillai gave 7NEWS an inside look at the staging area that has cropped up at a parking lot in Boston where law enforcement personal are on stand-by waiting for their marching orders if need be.

“Today we are here at the order of the governor to support the Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Police and to protect our neighbors,” Pillai said. “I mean, we are all from here within the Commonwealth.”

While state police officials said there have been no new threats targeting the Bay State, people can expect to see increased patrols over the next few days.

All to ensure that things stay calm and do not escalate as they did at the US Capitol nearly two weeks ago.

From the steps of the State House to the sidewalks to a newly assembled law enforcement staging location, the hope is that any protesting will be done so peacefully.

