BOSTON (WHDH) - Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Saturday afternoon announced she is endorsing Michelle Wu in her run for mayor of Boston.

Janey said Wu is the best candidate to build upon her own record of equity and justice in the city.

“Black and Brown residents who are most impacted by systemic inequities need a leader in City Hall who will center equity and inclusion in all her policies and ensure they have a seat at the table,” Janey said on Saturday.

Wu and Janey worked closely together on City Council, partnering together on issues of transit justice, equity in city housing, and housing stability.

“She is the candidate with the record and the values to not only protect the progress we have made but build upon it to create a city that is more equitable, just, and resilient,” Janey said of Wu.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)