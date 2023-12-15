BOSTON (WHDH) - A protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza caused major traffic issues in downtown Boston Thursday.

The protest happened near the intersection of Congress and State Street, with roughly two hundred people gathering late Thursday afternoon.

Just over two months into the current war between Israel and Hamas, demonstrators in Boston said state leaders need to step up their efforts to bring a ceasefire.

“We have over two million people in Gaza traumatized and it’s reverberating throughout our communities,” said Eli Gerzon of Jewish Voice for Peace Boston.

“We need to do everything we can to stop it,” Gerzon continued. “And Senator Warren and Senator Markey have not done everything they can.

Organizers of Thursday’s event said they wanted to disrupt what they called “business as usual.”

While crowds gathered, Boston police in a post on X near 5:30 p.m. urged drivers in downtown Boston to seek alternate routes.

Police said all streets in the downtown area had reopened as of around 7 p.m.

