Protest caravan in Boston calls for canceling rents during coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Dozens of renters led a protest caravan in Boston Saturday, calling for rents to be canceled so residents and businesses can make it through unemployment brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re demanding a national cancellation of all the rents and mortgages for homeowners and small landlords and small businesses for the duration of the pandemic,” said protester Nino Brown. “If we can’t work, we can’t pay rent.”

As of April 20, a state law prohibits eviction and late fees during the pandemic — but tenants will still have to pay their bills eventually.

“When rents are due, we will still not have the money to pay,” Brown said. “Millions of workers who are not at fault in this situation have lost their income and are faced with the questions of how they and their families will survive.”

In Boston, income-eligible residents who meet certain qualifications can receive up to $4,000 in financial aid to use for rent, but many people struggling aren’t able to participate. Brown said there needs to be a stronger response from the federal government.

“The U.S. government has trillions of dollars that they can give to multinational corporations — the people, workers, small business owners need a bailout as well,” Brown said.

