NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A protest and a counter protest are expected in Newton Thursday afternoon as a guest invited for an LGBTQ awareness day at Newton North High School has left some people upset.

Students at Newton North High School invited drag performer Missy Steak to take part in the school’s annual Transgender, Bisexual, Gay and Lesbian Awareness Day on Friday.

As word has spread, though, several Newton School Committee members said they were contacted.

“A lot of the students are very glad we have this safe space to talk about LGBTQ issues and kind of show their pride for being in the community,” Newton North Senior Olivia Schpeiser said.

Speaking this week, Newton School Committee member Cove Johnstone Davis said she received “many, many emails.”

He continued, saying she received, “quite honestly some threatening emails and texts as well, which I didn’t appreciate from the community.”

At a meeting Monday, the school district’s interim superintendent explained the event was planned by students and vetted by advisors.

“Students selected this type of performance because drag is a performance art that is often a part of LGBTQ+ events,” Interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith said.

Concerned parent Henry Barbaro separately shared his thoughts.

“I think it’s worthy of a discussion because I do think there is some dissent,” he said.

“The thing about drag queens, and I’ve been to drag queen shows and they’re fun and funny, but they have a sexual element,” he also said.

As Missy Steak’s planned performance approaches, Newton’s Republican City Committee is holding a protest and petitioning to stop the activity from taking place.

A counterprotest is also expected.

“I can understand the perspective why some people might not want their students to go,” Newton North Senior Keegan Kelley said. “But then again, if it’s an optional thing and the students don’t have to go, I don’t see the problem with it.”

Despite it all, school officials have said the show will go on, recently sharing a statement on the topic.

“This particular performer has curated a performance that is appropriate for the teenage audience,” Smith said. “The performance includes a spoken message of kindness, of inclusivity and positivity.”

The protest is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Newton Center. The Newton Mayor’s Office said they will have an increased police presence. Officials also said officers are looking into threats surrounding the event.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)