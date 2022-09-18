BOSTON (WHDH) - A planned protest outside of Boston Children’s Hospital culminated with counter-protesters filling the other side of the street as Boston Police stood between the two sides.

Protesters with at least one sign reading “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers” made their way to the hospital Sunday morning, calling attention to the facility’s transgender health resources, which, according to at least one activist who promoted the event, constituted what they considered to be child abuse.

In response, a group of counter-protesters assembled on nearby sidewalks with their own “Celebrate Trans Children” signs, chants and flags.

The demonstrations follow several months of spotlight that had been put on the hospital’s Gender Multispecialty Service.

Back in August, hospital officials said some of its clinicians and staff had become targets of a “large volume” of hostile and threatening internet activity, phone calls, and e-mails. The threats were described further in a recent news conference, following the arrest of a woman who allegedly called in a bomb threat to the hospital.

Officials, including U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, described how a series of threats targeting Boston Children’s Hospital have been made in recent weeks over the hospital’s surgical program for transgender kids.

The FBI’s Boston office said hoax threats against the hospital had been popping up in several forms, including harassing phone calls, emails, individual threats and threats of mass casualty events.

Investigations into those threats, according to law enforcement, are ongoing.

