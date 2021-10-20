WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people gathered in front of Wellesley High School in response to an alleged bullying incident that left four students facing assault charges.

Parents and students gathered in front of the school around 7 a.m. after the Ade family says their son Sean was a recent victim of bullying.

Sean Ade told 7NEWS that people who he thought were his friends violently attacked him, sending him to the hospital.

Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki says the four students involved are facing assault and battery charges.

The Ade family says they want the school to protect their son and expel the students involved.

“They had this plan in place that was buried on their website and they didn’t do anything about it,” Sean Ade’s father, Dylan, said. “They knew all the details. They knew more than a lot these people know and they talk the talk but they don’t walk the walk, unfortunately.”

Sean Ade says this is not only about him, but all bullying victims.

“It’s definitely heartwarming to see this many people showing up in support for the situation,” Sean Ade said. “It’s good and I know change is going to come from this and if it doesn’t, we’re going to keep doing this until there is change.”

Wellesley police officers monitored the protest that included dozens of people holding signs that read, “Stop All Bullying” and “Standing with Sean!”

The school district has yet to respond to 7NEWS’ request for a statement.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)