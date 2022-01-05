BOSTON (WHDH) - People are expected to gather Wednesday in protest of Boston’s vaccine mandate for workers.

Opponents of the mandate plan to rally at the State House before marching to Boston City Hall, demanding an end to the policy.

Boston First Responders United organized the protest and expect other groups to attend.

In August, former Acting Mayor Kim Janey required the city’s 18,000 employees to get vaccinated or submit to a weekly COVID-19 test.

Current Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Dec. 20 Boston would drop the testing option and require workers to get a first dose by Jan. 15.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)