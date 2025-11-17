WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Whitman-Hanson High School said they plan to walk out of school in protest Monday after layoffs were officially announced Sunday.

Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Szymaniak announced Sunday that the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District has issued Reduction-in-Force notifications to staff members as part of the district’s plan to address a significant budget deficit.

RIF notifications were issued Friday to impacted staff members, which included five teachers, two long-term substitutes, 11 paraprofessionals, and five non-union staffers.

