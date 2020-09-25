Protest underway in Boston’s Nubian Square for Breonna Taylor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators gathered on Friday in Boston’s Nubian Square to protest the decision not to press charges against the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

The protest is expected to be peaceful but the Massachusetts National Guard is standing by with local and state police in Roxbury.

Protesters demanding justice are expected to march to the Boston Police Headquarters later in the night.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is urging calm and asking demonstrators to respect the city ahead of the protest.

The Lt. Colonel of the Massachusetts National Guard tells 7News that peaceful protesting is fine, but anything beyond that simply won’t be tolerated.

“We want to maintain law and order and at the same time protect everyone’s ability to peacefully assembler and make their voices heard. So in case there is a need for us we’re a little bit closer than we were perhaps in May,” Lt. Colonel Bryan Pillai said.

