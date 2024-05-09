CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were seen being taken into custody Thursday after protesters and police clashed outside an MIT building in Cambridge.

The incident happened near the intersection of Vassar Street and Main Street beginning near 2 p.m.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene spotted police and protesters scuffling. Police were later seen taking some people away from the scene in handcuffs.

Photos shared with 7NEWS also showed the scene as demonstrators holding signs attempted to block cars trying to exit a parking garage on Vassar Street. Many protesters stood with arms linked.

MIT Emergency Management in a message near 2:40 p.m. said the campus’ Stata Garage was blocked due to a protest.

Around 4 p.m., police officers lined the entrance and exit of the parking garage to ensure MIT employees and others associated with the university could drive in and out.

Officials said MIT police and Cambridge police were on scene “to ensure safety for all involved” and urged people to avoid the area.

“They immediately started shoving people, shoved people to the ground several times. One of the officers, like, hugged one of my friends from behind and just didn’t let her go,” a pro-Palestinian protest organizer said.

The organizer said she had received word overnight that she has been suspended from MIT and evicted from her dorm effective later this month.

Officials said they did not have confirmation of any individual arrests.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)