Protesters and supporters show up at Trump rally in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Protesters and supporters both stand outside of the Southern New Hampshire University arena ahead of the president’s visit.

A small group of Democratic activists hold signs and say they want to send a message to President Trump.

“I’m here because I really want to protest the racism that he’s absolutely stoking,” a protestor said.

The group of protestors is growing as the time gets closer to the rally.

“Hate’s a strong word but I hate the policies of our president,” a protestor said.

Supporters of the president traveled from Connecticut and Maine to see him up close.

“I’ve always wanted to come to one of these rallies,” one supporter said. “I think they’re fantastic, it’s amazing the guy can be so polarizing, that he can rally this much support.”

Another supporter said. “I met him for the first time in 2016 in Hartford, Connecticut, got him to sign my poster and I got to shake his hand and I’m hoping to do that again this time too.”

The president lost New Hampshire in the general election by just under 3,000 votes.

“I disagree with his policies, I disagree with his attitude, I think he is disgracing the office of the president,” a protestor said.

While Democratic activists hope the swing state goes blue in 2020, supporters of the president say they want four more years.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing he is really making America great again,” a supporter said.

Several Democratic groups and several campaigns are organizing these protests.

The arena and the supporters expect this could be at capacity which is around 11,000 people.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)