Protesters and supporters turn out for Trump rally in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Protesters and supporters of President Trump gathered outside of the Southern New Hampshire University arena Thursday ahead of the commander-in-chief’s visit to the Granite State.

A small group of Democratic activists waving signs outside of the area said they were there because they wanted to send a clear message to the president.

“I’m here because I really want to protest the racism that he’s absolutely stoking,” one protestor said.

Supporters of the president traveled from Connecticut and Maine to see him.

“I’ve always wanted to come to one of these rallies,” one supporter said. “I think they’re fantastic, it’s amazing the guy can be so polarizing, that he can rally this much support.”

Another supporter said. “I met him for the first time in 2016 in Hartford, Connecticut, got him to sign my poster, and I got to shake his hand, and I’m hoping to do that again this time too.”

The president lost New Hampshire in the general election by just under 3,000 votes.

While Democratic activists hope the swing state goes blue in 2020, supporters of the president say they want four more years.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing he is really making America great again,” a supporter said.

Organizers expect the arena will be at capacity, which is around 11,000 people.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)