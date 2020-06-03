SANTA MONICA, Calif. (WHDH) — A woman is facing criticism after posing for a picture in front of a damaged storefront in Santa Monica, California a day after protests and rioting were reported across the city.

The woman was caught on camera standing in front of a T-Mobile store that had its windows shattered while a man took her picture.

Nicole Baio, the person who recorded the incident, took to Twitter, writing, “White women continue to disappoint. These protesters are not a content opportunity for you.”

Protests have erupted throughout the country following the death of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed black man’s neck as he cried that he couldn’t breathe.

