CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters at MIT and Harvard University hunkered down Tuesday morning, less than a day after demonstrators tore down barricades at MIT and amid threats of consequences from administrators.

Across state lines, school officials in Rhode Island were also dealing with protesters after demonstrators took over a building at the Rhode Island School of Design overnight.

“We will not be moved,” said graduate student Prahlad Iyengar at MIT on Monday. “That’s our answer.”

MIT President Sally Kornbluth addressed the campus community in a message Monday. After weeks of pro-Palestinian protests, Kornbluth said “increasing concern for the safety of our community” prompted a “new sense of urgency.”

Kornbluth said students were asked to leave their encampment on Kresge Lawn by 2:30 p.m. Those who did not leave before the deadline could face suspensions, depending on their level of involvement in the demonstration, according to a separate letter to students from MIT Chancellor Melissa Nobles.

“My team and I, as well as many faculty members, have engaged in extensive conversation with these students and have not interfered as they have continued their protest,” Kornbluth said. “However, given developments over the past several days, I must now take action to bring closure to a situation that has disrupted our campus.”

While some protesters left the MIT encampment before the university’s 2:30 p.m. deadline, others stayed in place. They were soon joined by the protesters who pushed past barricades and formed a human chain to reclaim the encampment.

State and local police surrounded the demonstration but remained on the outskirts.

“What happens next is not in our hands,” said graduate student Sam Ihns. “It’s in the hands of the MIT administration. We are going to try and remain peaceful but we don’t get to make that decision of what happens next here.”

Elsewhere, another group of protesters blocked traffic on Massachusetts Avenue at rush hour.

A much smaller group of counter-protesters also showed up.

“Someone’s got to speak for the hostages,” said one counter-protester. “Someone’s got to remind people about what sparked this latest round of conflict, which was Hamas.”

While protesters remained on Kersage Lawn Tuesday, a Cambridge police spokesperson addressed the department’s role in Monday’s events in a statement.

“We would not be regularly patrolling on campuses because the schools have their own police departments,” the spokesperson said. “We do work closely with them and if assistance is ever needed, we would provide help. Yesterday was an example of when CPD would assist campus police department because the event became so large and was on the public way and part of the campus.”

Harvard interim president says encampment must end

Protesters at MIT are calling on the university to cut its research ties with the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

At Harvard, a separate encampment has stayed in place since April 25.

After a series of other measures in recent weeks, Harvard Interim President Alan Garber said the encampment needs to end.

“The right to free speech, including protest and dissent, is vital to the work of the research university,” he said in a letter to the campus community Tuesday. “But it is not unlimited.”

“The encampment favors the voices of a few over the rights of many who have experienced disruption in how they learn and work at a critical time of the semester,” Garber said. “I call on those participating in the encampment to end the occupation of Harvard Yard.”

With commencement activities approaching, Garber said campus officials started delivering disciplinary notices to students in the encampment last week.

In his new message, Garber said “Those who participate in or perpetuate its continuation will be referred for involuntary leave from their Schools.”

“Among other implications, students placed on involuntary leave may not be able to sit for exams, may not continue to reside in Harvard housing, and must cease to be present on campus until reinstated,” Garber said.

Protests in the Boston area come amid a larger wave of pro-Palestinian protests at colleges across the country.

Some protests have led to arrests and clashes with counter-protesters.

In Gaza, the war between Israel and Hamas has escalated in recent days, with Israeli tanks moving in on the city of Rafah after dropping airstrikes Monday.

