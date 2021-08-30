Demonstrators at the State House on Monday called for state lawmakers to help their relatives who are still in Afghanistan as the U.S. pulls out troops.

Zabih Ullah Ibrahimi said he was visiting family in Afghanistan and had to negotiate with the Taliban to get out. Ibrahimi said it took his family more than a week to get to the U.S. and described a frightening ordeal.

“It was a huge fear for me because it’s more important than my life, it’s my kids, my wife, because they were with me so I needed to get them out first,” Ibrahimi said. “My kids were crying at all the checkpoints when they were seeing the Taliban because they had an understanding that the Talibans is something different and it is, so the fear was there.”

