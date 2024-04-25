CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Pro-Palestinian protesters have begun an encampment at Harvard University.

Students set up tents in Harvard Yard on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the University restricted access to the yard and posted signs informing students that setting up tents without permission could lead to disciplinary action.

Demonstrators are demanding Harvard divest from the war in Gaza. The school said it is “closely monitoring the situation.”

The encampment at Harvard is one of several similar encampments in the Boston area and around the country, with other local demonstrations taking place at MIT, Tufts University, Northeastern University and Emerson College.

Early Thursday morning, police moved in on the encampment at Emerson, arresting more than 100 protestors camped out in a city-owned alley near the Massachusetts State Transportation Building and between several college buildings.

