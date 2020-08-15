Protesters blast USPS restrictions on delivery as voter suppression as elections near

Protesters held a “noise demonstration” outside the Postmaster General’s home Saturday morning to criticize his restrictions on USPS service as elections approach with an expected huge increase of mail-in ballots.

Louis DeJoy has ordered cuts in overtime and delivery service at the Postal Service, and the organization recently sent a warning to most states saying it cannot guarantee mail-in ballots sent for the November election will arrive in time to be counted. President Donald Trump has pushed to block federal relief funds for USPS and said that would affect counting ballots sent by mail.

The Postal Service is also planning for a temporary price hike from Oct. 18 to Dec. 27 due to high demand for online items, according to the organization. It will increase package shipment rates from 24 cents to $1.50.

Mail-in ballot applications have been sent to all registered Massachusetts voters, and voters return applications by Aug. 26 to vote in the state’s primary election and by Oct. 28 to vote in the general election. Applications to vote by mail can also be downloaded online.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)