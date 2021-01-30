Protesters call for canceling rents in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters demonstrated in Boston Saturday to call for canceling rents during the pandemic to ensure housing security for the working class.

Demonstrators in Nubian Square said the CDC’s eviction moratorium is a good start, but the state needs to do more.

They also called for ending water payments and using vacant buildings to house vulnerable groups.

