CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas gathered outside an event in Cambridge hosted by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi was in town promoting her new book at the First Parish Church Wednesday night.

Gov. Healey joined the former speaker at the event.

The two were seen leaving the church while protesters chanted outside.

