BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Protesters are in their sixth day of camping outside the Burlington Police Department calling for the firing of three police officers involved in incidents where use of force came into question.

The demonstration was sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin which reignited protesters’ demands to have the three Burlington officers removed from the force, WPTZ-TV reported.

The department cleared the officers to return to work after investigations. Two lawsuits over the incidents are still in litigation.

The protesters also want all Chittenden County police to wear body cameras and to make the footage public for free.

Burlington police wear body cameras and the department recently changed its use-of-force policy. Attorney General T.J. Donovan said he wants to see a universal use-of-force policy throughout the state.

“Let’s have the best and highest standard in the nation, which force is a last resort,” he said.

