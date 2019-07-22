Protesters call for low-income riders to get discounted MBTA fares

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of protesters rallied before an MBTA board meeting Monday to voice frustration over ongoing issues with the T.

They also called for a discounted fare rate for low-income riders, saying it would increase access to important resources like health care.

“This city doesn’t work without the contributions of the low wage and modestly paid workers that keep the buildings clean, the restaurants running, and everything else,” said Rich Rogers of the Greater Boston Labor Council. “So, once again, it’s a matter of basic economic justice to treat low and moderately paid workers fairly.”

After the rally, some of the activists testified at the board meeting.

