Protesters call for release of Iranian Northeastern student detained at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of protesters gathered at Boston’s Logan International Airport Monday night, calling for the release of an Iranian Northeastern University student detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Shahab Dehghani, an Iran citizen and Northeastern University student, landed at Logan Airport Sunday night for his spring semester when he was detained for an unknown reason, according to his attorneys.

Fears rose that Dehghani could be deported but his attorneys filed an emergency motion and he now has a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Moakley Federal Courthouse.

Carol Rose, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, explained that “this means he’ll have an opportunity to meet his lawyers who have been trying to meet with him and to find out why he wasn’t allowed in, given that he had undergone such extensive vetting already in order to get a visa to study at Northeastern University.”

One protester added that incidents like this can deter others from following their dreams.

“With this situation, we are all afraid,” she said. “This is definitely going to stop students’ talents from coming here.”

The ACLU says this situation will show if this is an isolated case or if this is policy.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)