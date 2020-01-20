Protesters calling for release of Iranian Northeastern University student detained at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters occupied the international terminal at Logan Airport Monday night calling for the release of an Iranian Northeastern student who was detained there by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Shahab Dehghani’s attorney, Kerry Doyle, said Dehghani was detained as he got off a flight from Iran and at this point, they are not sure why.

Fears rose that Dehghani may be deported but moments ago, his attorney made the announcement that he has been granted a hearing for tomorrow at 10 a.m. in Moakley Federal Courthouse.

The news prompted the group of protestors to erupt into cheers.

It is still unclear why Dehghani was detained in the first place.

The attorney says he was vetted by the state department and possesses a valid student visa.

Executive Director of the ACLU, Carol Rose is also fighting for Dehghani’s release. She said, “Given that Massachusetts is such a hub for international learning and students, it is really problematic to think that this kind of arbitrary and capricious detention of people and possible removal from the country us happening.”

“In this case,” she continued, “it gives us the opportunity to find out whether this is just a random Customs and Border Patrol officials or just a policy.”

Dehghani will remain in detention until his hearing.

2/ His attorneys say he was detained by Customs & Border Protection just after he stepped off the plane last night. They feared he’d be deported, but now we know his attorneys were able to file an emergency motion & get him a hearing tomorrow. He’ll be detained overnight. #7News — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) January 21, 2020

JUST IN: emergency lawsuit filed by attorney Kerry Doyle for Northeastern University student detained at Logan airport and facing immediate removal. pic.twitter.com/EONTLRxZxD — Matthew Segal (@segalmr) January 21, 2020

